Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Alphabet Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Alphabet in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $22.42 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $18.47. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $3,071.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $22.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $98.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $102.97 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,001.10.

GOOG stock opened at $2,704.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,800.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,553.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total value of $3,354,470.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,080 shares in the company, valued at $41,367,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total transaction of $11,277,741.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,981 shares of company stock worth $174,426,427. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

