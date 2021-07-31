Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Decreased by Truist Securiti

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teladoc Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper now expects that the health services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.82) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.38). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.81) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.31.

TDOC opened at $148.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.83 and a beta of 0.27. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $129.74 and a twelve month high of $308.00.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,822,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total transaction of $1,564,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,841,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,368 shares of company stock valued at $5,323,435 in the last ninety days. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,424,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,621,595,000 after buying an additional 6,591,848 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,445,562 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $807,981,000 after buying an additional 1,621,495 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $869,468,000 after buying an additional 1,562,318 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,783,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,939,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,926,000 after buying an additional 700,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

