Secure Energy Services Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:SES)

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Cormark analyst B. Watson expects that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Secure Energy Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SES. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$7.25 price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.50 price objective (up previously from C$4.00) on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.43.

Shares of Secure Energy Services stock opened at C$4.22 on Friday. Secure Energy Services has a one year low of C$1.21 and a one year high of C$5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$4.44.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 6,772 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.33, for a total value of C$29,322.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 499,515 shares in the company, valued at C$2,162,899.95.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

