Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 185 ($2.42) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON CAPC opened at GBX 170.70 ($2.23) on Tuesday. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 97.05 ($1.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 188.20 ($2.46). The firm has a market cap of £1.45 billion and a PE ratio of -2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 8.92, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 169.64.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.01%.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

