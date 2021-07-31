Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on RTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.77.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $86.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.17. Raytheon Technologies has a 12-month low of $51.92 and a 12-month high of $89.98. The firm has a market cap of $131.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.46.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $120,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,393,932.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,952 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,059 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 25.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,920,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,119,000 after buying an additional 1,197,725 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 17.8% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 58,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after buying an additional 8,886 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.0% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth about $204,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

