Strix Group (LON:KETL) Price Target Raised to GBX 360

Strix Group (LON:KETL) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 360 ($4.70) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KETL. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on shares of Strix Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Strix Group from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Strix Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised their price target on shares of Strix Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Strix Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 322.50 ($4.21).

KETL opened at GBX 340.50 ($4.45) on Tuesday. Strix Group has a twelve month low of GBX 194.80 ($2.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 340.50 ($4.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 313.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £703.12 million and a PE ratio of 29.10.

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

