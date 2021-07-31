Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

EQR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a sector perform rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Equity Residential from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.86.

EQR opened at $84.13 on Tuesday. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $85.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.22. The company has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.77.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 26.64%. The business had revenue of $598.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.93%.

In other news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley A. Keywell sold 3,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $291,981.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,749.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,186 shares of company stock valued at $3,425,435. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Equity Residential by 0.4% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 34,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 31.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 3.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 11.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

