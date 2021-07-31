Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Downgraded to Hold at New Street Research

New Street Research lowered shares of Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. New Street Research currently has $13.82 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TLSYY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Telstra from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Telstra from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telstra from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.41.

Shares of TLSYY opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.77. Telstra has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $14.42.

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and Pay TV/IPTV, and digital content; and online self-service capabilities, as well as operates inbound and outbound call centers, owned and licensed Telstra shops, and the Telstra dealership network.

