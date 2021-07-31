American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Susquehanna

Susquehanna upgraded shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) from a negative rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the airline’s stock, up from their previous target price of $18.00.

AAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.60.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

NASDAQ AAL opened at $20.38 on Tuesday. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $26.09. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.18.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($7.82) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 361.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post -7.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.