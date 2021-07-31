TG Therapeutics (TGTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect TG Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.94% and a negative net margin of 35,158.99%. The company had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.99 million. On average, analysts expect TG Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of TGTX stock opened at $34.99 on Friday. TG Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $56.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 2.14.
About TG Therapeutics
TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
