TG Therapeutics (TGTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect TG Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.94% and a negative net margin of 35,158.99%. The company had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.99 million. On average, analysts expect TG Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $34.99 on Friday. TG Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $56.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 2.14.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TGTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. TG Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

