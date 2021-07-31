Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders primarily in the United States. The companys product candidate includes ALLN-177 and ALLN-346 which are in clinical stages. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

ALNA opened at $0.94 on Thursday. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 5.71.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. As a group, analysts forecast that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Louis Md Brenner sold 25,215 shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $27,988.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,687.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNA. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 980,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 470,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 164,371 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 28,858 shares in the last quarter. 35.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

