Susquehanna Bancshares Reiterates “Hold” Rating for QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM)

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $157.00 price target on the wireless technology company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 4.81% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.89.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $149.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.36. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $104.51 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The company has a market capitalization of $168.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.