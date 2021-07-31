Quixant (LON:QXT) Price Target Raised to GBX 225 at Canaccord Genuity

Quixant (LON:QXT) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 225 ($2.94) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.55% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Quixant stock opened at GBX 169.75 ($2.22) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £112.80 million and a P/E ratio of -53.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 161.50. Quixant has a fifty-two week low of GBX 101 ($1.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 170 ($2.22).

In other news, insider Francis Small bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 162 ($2.12) per share, with a total value of £48,600 ($63,496.21).

Quixant Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of gaming platforms and display solutions for the gaming and slot machine industry. The company designs, develops, and delivers electronic displays into the industrial marketplace; and offers gaming displays, such as floating and standard gaming monitors, and button decks.

