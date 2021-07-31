Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MESA. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mesa Air Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:MESA opened at $8.92 on Friday. Mesa Air Group has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mesa Air Group will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Mesa Air Group by 74.9% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Mesa Air Group by 300.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

