Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) to Hold

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Luminar Technologies Inc. is an autonomous vehicle sensor and software company. Luminar Technologies, formerly known as Gores Metropoulos Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Luminar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

NASDAQ LAZR opened at $18.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.19. Luminar Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $47.80.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Austin Russell sold 10,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $220,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Simoncini bought 22,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,994.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Luminar Technologies by 21.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Luminar Technologies by 57.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

