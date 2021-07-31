Truist Securiti Weighs in on IQVIA Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:IQV)

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IQVIA in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.02.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on IQV. Barclays increased their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stephens upgraded IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.53.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $247.70 on Friday. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $146.00 and a 52 week high of $254.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $243.84. The stock has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.95, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IQV. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 5.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,675,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,289,380,000 after buying an additional 372,414 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,154,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $607,615,000 after purchasing an additional 69,450 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,881,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $556,509,000 after purchasing an additional 31,933 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,151,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $415,489,000 after purchasing an additional 39,902 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $330,676,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.