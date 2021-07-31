Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:IART)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now expects that the life sciences company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.74. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ FY2021 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.11 EPS.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

IART has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integra LifeSciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.36.

IART stock opened at $72.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23. Integra LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $42.12 and a 12 month high of $77.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.63%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 2,703.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 5,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $400,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.