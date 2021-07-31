Equities Analysts Set Expectations for NuVasive, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NuVasive in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the medical device company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.62. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NuVasive’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 6.47%.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NUVA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday. Truist increased their price target on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuVasive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.54.

NUVA opened at $63.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -64.60, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.33. NuVasive has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $72.61.

In other NuVasive news, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $231,913.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lucas Vitale sold 2,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $150,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,566. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUVA. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 260.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,907 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 17,283 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NuVasive by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 423,441 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $23,853,000 after acquiring an additional 11,761 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NuVasive by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 256,449 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,446,000 after acquiring an additional 16,348 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 540,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,418,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $347,000.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

