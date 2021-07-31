KeyCorp Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Mattel in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now anticipates that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.62. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Mattel’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Mattel from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Mattel from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Mattel from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Mattel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $21.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.93. Mattel has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $23.31.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Mattel had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 89.94%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.39 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Mattel by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 118,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Mattel by 18.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 72,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Mattel by 120.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,368,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Mattel by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,009,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,116,000 after acquiring an additional 63,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

