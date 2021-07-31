Needham & Company LLC Trims TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Target Price to $17.00

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $17.75 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TRSSF. Cowen started coverage on shares of TerrAscend in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TerrAscend in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.21.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.43. TerrAscend has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25.

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.10).

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.

