Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €99.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KGX has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €88.17 ($103.73).

Get Kion Group alerts:

KGX stock opened at €89.50 ($105.29) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €89.62. Kion Group has a 1-year low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 1-year high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.