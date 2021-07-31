Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Reaches New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $103.00 and last traded at $102.05, with a volume of 1216 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.15.

The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 24.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In related news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $284,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,426.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Exponent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exponent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Exponent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exponent by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Exponent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.30 and a beta of 0.31.

About Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

