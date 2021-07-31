Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Resources Connection, Inc. is a multinational professional services firm that helps business leaders execute internal initiatives. The company provides experienced accounting and finance, human resources management and information technology professionals to clients on a project-by-project basis. Partnering with business leaders, Resources Connection drives internal change across all parts of a global enterprise – accounting, finance, risk management and internal audit, corporate advisory, strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory services. “

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RGP opened at $15.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.44 million, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.58. Resources Connection has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.53. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $172.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Resources Connection will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Resources Connection by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 9,791 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Resources Connection by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after buying an additional 10,515 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Resources Connection by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 207,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 11,177 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Resources Connection by 163.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 294,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 182,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Resources Connection by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 371,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after buying an additional 35,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Resources Connection (RGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.