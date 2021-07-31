PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Upgraded at Vertical Research

Vertical Research upgraded shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $100.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PCAR. Evercore ISI upped their target price on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PACCAR from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $82.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.03. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $80.36 and a 1 year high of $103.19. The firm has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PACCAR will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,409,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,405,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,840,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 92.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,452,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 87.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,245,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,726,000 after purchasing an additional 582,411 shares during the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

