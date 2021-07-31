MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,500 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the June 30th total of 245,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 518,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MingZhu Logistics stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) by 49.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,963 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.29% of MingZhu Logistics worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MingZhu Logistics stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. MingZhu Logistics has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.47.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited provides trucking and delivery services using its truckload fleet and subcontractors in the People's Republic of China. The company serves sizeable logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators. As of March 5, 2021, it operated a truckload fleet with 114 tractors and 76 trailers.

