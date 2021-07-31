Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $47.62, but opened at $48.80. Huron Consulting Group shares last traded at $49.07, with a volume of 223 shares.

The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 2.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $899,470.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,868,881.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold a total of 17,945 shares of company stock worth $950,540 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 243.5% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,000. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.92 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

About Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

