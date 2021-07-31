Short Interest in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Declines By 58.6%

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 222,400 shares, a decline of 58.6% from the June 30th total of 537,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,073,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VGLT. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 175.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000.

Shares of VGLT stock opened at $90.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.57. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $81.32 and a twelve month high of $104.90.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

