Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Short Interest Down 53.8% in July

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, a drop of 53.8% from the June 30th total of 5,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,787,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,168,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,258,000 after purchasing an additional 28,750 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,733,000 after purchasing an additional 86,078 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,423,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,326 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,389,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,191,000 after purchasing an additional 56,849 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,076,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,568,000 after purchasing an additional 843,705 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $64.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.90. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.69 and a one year high of $67.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

