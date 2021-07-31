Raymond James Upgrades Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) to “Outperform”

Raymond James upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $6.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

SWN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna upgraded Southwestern Energy from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research raised Southwestern Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho raised Southwestern Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered Southwestern Energy from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.75 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.98.

SWN stock opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.49.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 63.06% and a negative net margin of 53.26%. Analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 45,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $215,279.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 417,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,983,191.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total value of $670,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 462,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,876.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $1,158,047. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,942,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $492,632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925,663 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,215,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,993,048 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,867,000 after buying an additional 3,717,506 shares during the last quarter. Arctis Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 3,915,319 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,206,000 after buying an additional 2,650,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 283.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,427,535 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,288,000 after buying an additional 1,794,546 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

