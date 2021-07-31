Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Lifted to Outperform at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $62.80 target price on the bank’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.71 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TCBI. Truist Securities upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens decreased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.61.

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $62.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $29.44 and a 1-year high of $93.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.34.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $67,500.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,574.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,811,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,529,000 after buying an additional 289,559 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 19.3% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 16.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,134,000 after buying an additional 34,866 shares in the last quarter.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

