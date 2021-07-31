DBV Technologies (DBVT) to Release Earnings on Monday

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect DBV Technologies to post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.94 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect DBV Technologies to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DBV Technologies stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $572.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.64. DBV Technologies has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $7.38.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DBVT shares. Societe Generale upgraded DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.70.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DBV Technologies stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) by 647.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,432 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of DBV Technologies worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

