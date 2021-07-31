Clarus (CLAR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Clarus to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $75.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.35 million. Clarus had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 4.55%. On average, analysts expect Clarus to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $28.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.77. Clarus has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $28.86.

In other Clarus news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 5,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $126,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,056.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders sold 24,917 shares of company stock valued at $599,036 in the last three months. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CLAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Roth Capital upped their target price on Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Clarus from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Clarus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

