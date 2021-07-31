Transocean (RIG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Transocean to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Transocean’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Transocean to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Transocean stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.11. Transocean has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 3.66.

In other Transocean news, Director Perestroika purchased 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.17 per share, for a total transaction of $12,510,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Saint Victor Diane De purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 4,010,000 shares of company stock worth $17,061,800 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.89.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 22, 2021, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater and 10 harsh environment floaters.

