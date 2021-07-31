Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) a €780.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €780.00 ($917.65) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €695.00 ($817.65) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €800.00 ($941.18) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €740.00 ($870.59) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €730.00 ($858.82) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €695.00 ($817.65) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €708.45 ($833.48).

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock opened at €673.90 ($792.82) on Tuesday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1 year low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a 1 year high of €260.55 ($306.53). The company’s 50 day moving average is €663.23.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.