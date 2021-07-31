MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Sets New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $47.93 and last traded at $46.30, with a volume of 6841 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.88.
The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a positive return on equity of 10.95%.
MXL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. MaxLinear has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.91.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 1st quarter worth $4,656,000. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the first quarter valued at about $659,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 202,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the first quarter valued at about $361,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.58. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -44.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98.
MaxLinear Company Profile (NYSE:MXL)
MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.
