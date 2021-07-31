Endeavour Mining plc Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share (TSE:EDV)

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) – Stock analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Pi Financial analyst C. Thompson forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EDV. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining to C$54.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$42.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Endeavour Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.25.

Shares of EDV stock opened at C$29.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.19. Endeavour Mining has a 12 month low of C$23.12 and a 12 month high of C$39.21.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$805.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$619.56 million.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.