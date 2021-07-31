Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.68. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.70 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PPBI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

PPBI stock opened at $37.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 52.03 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $47.46.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $160.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.18 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.41) earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 176.00%.

In other news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.59 per share, for a total transaction of $195,678.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,923,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,853,000 after purchasing an additional 205,763 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,259,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,916,000 after acquiring an additional 86,415 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,724,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,895,000 after acquiring an additional 108,488 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,621,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,439,000 after acquiring an additional 196,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,183,000 after acquiring an additional 86,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

