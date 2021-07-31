Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) to Hold

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sysmex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Sysmex presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS SSMXY opened at $59.37 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.79. Sysmex has a twelve month low of $36.09 and a twelve month high of $65.49. The stock has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 80.23 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Sysmex had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $879.76 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Sysmex will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysmex Company Profile

Sysmex Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs.

