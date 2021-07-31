Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) to “Hold”

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes CD101 IV, a long-acting echinocandin antifungal, CD101 topical and C001 which are in different clinical trial. The company developed its product using Cloudbreak(TM) immunotherapy platform. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Shares of NASDAQ CDTX opened at $1.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.34. Cidara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $4.34.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 363.37% and a negative net margin of 635.11%. The business had revenue of $2.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 8,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 265.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 17,714 shares in the last quarter. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

