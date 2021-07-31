Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Simmons First National Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Simmons First National in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Simmons First National’s FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 10th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Simmons First National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NASDAQ SFNC opened at $27.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.14. Simmons First National has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.88.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 16.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,259,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,094,000 after purchasing an additional 28,803 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 3,575.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 36,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 845,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,095,000 after acquiring an additional 12,182 shares in the last quarter. 25.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

