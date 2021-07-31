GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €26.60 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) received a €26.60 ($31.29) price target from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 28.86% from the stock’s previous close.

G1A has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Baader Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €35.23 ($41.44).

ETR G1A opened at €37.39 ($43.99) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €34.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a fifty-two week high of €37.96 ($44.66).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

