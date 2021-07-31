Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.98% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. is a retail and commercial bank. The Banks segments include Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America and the United States. The Continental Europe segment covers all businesses in the Continental Europe. The United Kingdom segment includes the businesses developed by various units and branches in the country. The Latin America segment embraces all its financial activities conducted through its banks and subsidiaries in the region. The United States segment includes the Intermediate Holding Company (IHC) and its subsidiaries Santander Bank, Banco Santander Puerto Rico, Santander Consumer USA, Banco Santander International, Santander Investment Securities, and the Santander branch in New York. The Company’s commercial model satisfies the needs of all types of customers: individuals with various income levels. “

Get Banco Santander (Brasil) alerts:

NYSE BSBR opened at $7.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.23. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $9.27.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander (Brasil) had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 14.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 109.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,276,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,052,000 after buying an additional 1,188,453 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 7.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,561,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,010,000 after buying an additional 110,917 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 260.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,307,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,218,000 after buying an additional 945,092 shares in the last quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the first quarter worth about $8,268,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 557.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,104,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,544,000 after buying an additional 936,455 shares in the last quarter. 14.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital pre-paid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

Featured Article: Beta

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Santander (Brasil) (BSBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.