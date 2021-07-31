Brokers Set Expectations for Strategic Education, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:STRA)

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Strategic Education in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.91. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Strategic Education’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.73 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on STRA. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Strategic Education from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday. Truist decreased their price objective on Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Strategic Education has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.80.

Strategic Education stock opened at $79.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.42. Strategic Education has a fifty-two week low of $69.25 and a fifty-two week high of $134.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.86.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). Strategic Education had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 8.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRA. FMR LLC boosted its position in Strategic Education by 694,279.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,883,000 after buying an additional 166,627 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Strategic Education by 229.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 173.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 26,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,472 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,205,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.93%.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

