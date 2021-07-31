Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Steven Madden in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.65. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Steven Madden currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $43.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.63, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $45.87.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 8.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Steven Madden by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,446,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $463,754,000 after acquiring an additional 447,529 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 3.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,157,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $192,157,000 after buying an additional 149,956 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 0.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,110,573 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,900,000 after buying an additional 16,569 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,067,126 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,021,000 after purchasing an additional 130,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,928,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Steven Madden news, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $871,693.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $470,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,632.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,478 shares of company stock worth $2,213,967 in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is 93.75%.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

