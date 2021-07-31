Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) Hits New 52-Week High Following Insider Buying Activity

Sureserve Group plc (LON:SUR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 88 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 88 ($1.15), with a volume of 203812 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 83 ($1.08).

Specifically, insider Nick Winks acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of £82,000 ($107,133.52).

Several brokerages have issued reports on SUR. Peel Hunt increased their price target on Sureserve Group from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt increased their price target on Sureserve Group from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Sureserve Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £141.75 million and a P/E ratio of 18.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 81.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24.

About Sureserve Group (LON:SUR)

Sureserve Group plc provides compliance and energy support services in the United Kingdom. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

