Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Hits New 52-Week High Following Strong Earnings

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $48.56 and last traded at $48.56, with a volume of 628 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.84.

The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 3.17%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FORR. TheStreet raised Forrester Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Forrester Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Thursday.

In other Forrester Research news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $59,964.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,034.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 63.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Forrester Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Forrester Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $896.19 million, a P/E ratio of 60.84, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.21.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Research, Consulting, and Events segments. Its primary subscription research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

