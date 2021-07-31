Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Hits New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat

Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $175.50 and last traded at $174.62, with a volume of 6676 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $174.63.
The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.00. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%.
Several equities analysts have commented on PFPT shares. Truist cut shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.69.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.64 and a beta of 1.23.
About Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT)
Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.
