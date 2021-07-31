Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Hits New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat

Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $175.50 and last traded at $174.62, with a volume of 6676 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $174.63.

The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.00. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on PFPT shares. Truist cut shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Management LLC acquired a new position in Proofpoint in the second quarter valued at $6,073,000. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the second quarter worth about $8,688,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 165.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 23,222 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 63.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 17,552 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 24.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.64 and a beta of 1.23.

About Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.