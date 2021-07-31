Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $146.95, but opened at $152.69. Seagen shares last traded at $150.15, with a volume of 1,825 shares trading hands.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 21.41%.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.92.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 15,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.36, for a total transaction of $2,387,304.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.41, for a total value of $111,362.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,181 shares of company stock valued at $16,467,175. 27.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after acquiring an additional 19,394 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Seagen by 1,074.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,078,000 after buying an additional 42,197 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Seagen by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Seagen by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,454,000 after buying an additional 190,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $704,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.66. The stock has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49 and a beta of 0.86.

About Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

