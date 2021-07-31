Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $146.95, but opened at $152.69. Seagen shares last traded at $150.15, with a volume of 1,825 shares trading hands.
The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 21.41%.
SGEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.92.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after acquiring an additional 19,394 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Seagen by 1,074.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,078,000 after buying an additional 42,197 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Seagen by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Seagen by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,454,000 after buying an additional 190,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $704,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.66. The stock has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49 and a beta of 0.86.
About Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN)
Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.
