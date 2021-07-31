Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Given “Buy” Rating at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $220.17 target price on the stock.
WHR has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $214.86.
NYSE WHR opened at $221.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $223.17. Whirlpool has a 1 year low of $161.03 and a 1 year high of $257.68.
In other Whirlpool news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total value of $98,757.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 45,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.36, for a total transaction of $11,602,114.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,248 shares of company stock worth $13,972,832. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter valued at $460,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth $421,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth $392,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 309.7% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 13,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 10,194 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Whirlpool
Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.
