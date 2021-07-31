Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Given “Buy” Rating at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $220.17 target price on the stock.

WHR has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $214.86.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

NYSE WHR opened at $221.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $223.17. Whirlpool has a 1 year low of $161.03 and a 1 year high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 24.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Whirlpool news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total value of $98,757.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 45,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.36, for a total transaction of $11,602,114.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,248 shares of company stock worth $13,972,832. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter valued at $460,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth $421,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth $392,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 309.7% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 13,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 10,194 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.