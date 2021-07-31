Raymond James Downgrades AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) to Outperform

Raymond James cut shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $1,750.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $1,700.00.

AZO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. reduced their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $1,636.00 price target (down previously from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,544.84.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,623.57 on Tuesday. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $1,085.85 and a 52 week high of $1,633.80. The firm has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,490.72.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $14.39 EPS. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone will post 87.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Mark A. Finestone sold 7,900 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,556.75, for a total transaction of $12,298,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,855,356. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total transaction of $11,285,370.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,944 shares of company stock valued at $52,299,958 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter worth $16,850,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter worth $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the second quarter worth $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in AutoZone by 34.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

